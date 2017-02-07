 

'Very confident we'll prevail' – White House confident travel ban ruling will favour government

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the Trump administration is not rethinking its strategy over the president's ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump’s administration believes the law and US constitution is on the side of the government with regard to the travel ban.
He says the administration remains confident it will prevail in the lawsuit.

Spicer told reporters travelling aboard Air Force One the president has "huge discretion" to protect the safety of Americans.

He says "clearly the law is on the president's side, the Constitution's on the president's side".

An appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration's request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge's ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.

Both sides face a deadline today to file court motions.

Spicer also talked about the president's accusation that the media is dropping the ball on reporting extremist attacks.

During his speech at US Central Command, Trump pointed to recent extremist attacks in San Bernardino, Boston and Paris.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Spicer said, "The president's comments were very clear."

US President Donald Trump promised that no enemy could stand the chance against US special forces.
Spicer says Trump feels a "protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."

Spicer also talked about the president being aware of all that is going on in the White House despite news reports suggesting otherwise.

He also said that Vice President Pence will lead task force to look into voter fraud.

