Venezuelan opposition leader released from military prison as unrest ripples through after economic collapse

Source:

AAP

Caracas Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leopoldo Lopez has promised to continue standing against the government after being allowed to leave a military prison after more than three years in detention.

More than 90 people have died in renewed demonstrations and unrest in recent months.
Source: Associated Press

The Venezuelan Supreme Court had announced Lopez would remain under house arrest after being allowed out of Ramo Verde military prison due to poor poor health.

Outside Lopez's home, Freddy Guevara, an opposition member of the unicameral National Assembly, read a manifesto from the opposition leader.

Lopez called release into house arrest a "step in the direction of freedom" and vowed not to give up his effort against socialist President Nicolas Maduro's "regime."

Lopez was arrested in February 2014 during a wave of protests against Maduro.

Venezuelan authorities lodged incitement and other charges against Lopez, who was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with five months of demonstrations, in which 43 people died.

He mounted a hunger strike in 2015 behind bars.

"Today I am a prisoner in my own house, as are the people of Venezuela," Lopez said in the statement.

"What kept me going on the hardest days was the belief that my situation was nothing compared to the suffering of the people."

Venezuela, which is heavily reliant on income from petroleum exports, has suffered an economic collapse amid low oil prices, along with runaway inflation, shortages of food and basic consumer goods and rampant crime.

