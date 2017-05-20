Venezuelan leader to President Trump: 'Get your pig hands out of here'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivered his most scathing critique of US President Donald Trump yet today, telling him to stop intervening and "get your pig hands out of here."

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters outside the National Electoral Council headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela. Source: Associated Press

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, a fired-up Mr Maduro accused Mr Trump of promoting an interventionist policy that infringes on his socialist government's sovereignty.

"Go home, Donald Trump!" he said in heavily accented English.

The remarks come a day after the Trump administration slapped sanctions against eight members of Venezuela's Supreme Court, accusing them of damaging the nation's democracy.

A ruling by the court in late March stripping the opposition-controlled assembly of its remaining powers ignited a deadly wave of unrest.

While Venezuelan leaders have lashed out at US presidents frequently in the past, Mr Maduro had largely been careful not to antagonise Mr Trump.

But Mr Trump's repeated criticisms of the troubled South American nation appear to have struck a nerve.

Speaking alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos yesterday, Mr Trump expressed dismay at Venezuela's crisis, asking how a country holding the nation's largest oil reserves could be stricken by so much poverty and turmoil.

Mr Trump described Venezuela's current state as a "disgrace to humanity."

Nearly two months of street protests throughout Venezuela have left at least 46 people dead.