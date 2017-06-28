 

Venezuelan foreign minister calls out international community for not condemning attack

Venezuela's minister of foreign relations is denouncing the international community for not condemning the actions of a helicopter pilot the government accuses of using gunfire and grenades to attack the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry.

President Nicolas Maduro said the June 27 attack was terrorism, and took place while he was speaking on live TV.
Samuel Moncada on Wednesday singled out Canada, the European Union and the United States for ignoring the attack.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration is characterizing the incident as a "terrorist attack" in which a rogue police pilot fired 15 shots against the Interior Ministry and launched grenades at the court.

Four grenades were dropped on the building, and 15 shots were fired at another government site.
No one was injured in the incident.

Opposition leaders are questioning the government's version of events and suggest it might be a set-up to divert attention away from Maduro's push to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.

Central and South America

