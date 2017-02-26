 

Vehicle plows into Mardi Gras crowd in New Orleans, at least 28 injured

More than 20 people have been hospitalised in the US after a vehicle plowed into a crowd during a parade in New Orleans today.

Police stand next to a pickup truck that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, coming to a stop against a dump truck, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Police stand next to a pickup truck that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, coming to a stop against a dump truck, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans.

New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

The crash was reported Saturday at about 6.45 pm (1pm today NZT).

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington says that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."

She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Mr Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Mr Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalised after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalised.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

