TODAY |

Vehicle ploughs through a group of police at Black Lives Matter demonstration in US

Source:  Associated Press

A vehicle ploughed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Video of the incident was posted to social media. Source: Supplied

Video posted by a bystander shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armoured personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed by a man with a TV camera about 9:30 p.m. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who scattered.

Moments later, there was the sound of firearms discharging off camera, then officers ran as an SUV barrelled through a cluster of officers, who ran. At least one appeared to go under the vehicle’s wheels.

The SUV drove around an armoured vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Centre. Authorities said their condition was stable.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted shortly before 11 p.m. that the driver and passengers of the vehicle were believed to be in custody.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said two people were struck by gunfire during Monday’s protest. It was not immediately known whether the shots came from police or others, he said. They were being treated at the same hospital.

As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers in armoured vehicles later fired tear gas to disperse the crowd within a few blocks of where the police were struck. Several stores in the area were broken into, and people were seen entering and leaving with goods.

One woman on her front stoop said, “I’m scared,” to a person over phone.


World
North America
Crime and Justice
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Simon Bridges 'glad to be back' at Parliament after ouster as Opposition leader
2
Auckland schoolgirl at centre of social media blackface storm leaves college
3
'We are in a global pandemic' - Ardern gives Black Lives Matter protestors telling off for flouting Covid-19 restrictions
4
Vehicle ploughs through a group of police at Black Lives Matter demonstration in US
5
Scientific community still concerned over asymptomatic spread of Covid-19, Ardern tells Parliament
MORE FROM
World
MORE

G20 urged to agree to $4 trillion fund to tackle Covid-19, launch economic recovery
00:31

Auckland police launch homicide investigation after man shot dead
00:40

In emotional protest speech, Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya describes his own experiences with racism

Man, 56, appears in court charged murder of man in Ōpōtiki yesterday