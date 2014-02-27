'Vegemite' or 'Uluru'? Qantas' new Dreamliner fleet need names, can you help?

Jet-setters could soon be travelling on one of eight "innovative Dreamliner planes" bearing the name "Vegemite" or "Sydney Harbour Birdge".

Those are two suggestions to name Qantas's new fleet of Dreamliners after the Australian airline launched a world-wide naming competition.

Source: 1 NEWS

Qantas wants help to name their new fleet of 787-9s and have asked the public to submit names after Aussie icons.

Suggestions which have been submitted since the competition opened yesterday, according to news.com.au include Spirit of FJ Holden, the Flying Merino, Hills hoist, Uluru, Lamington, Sydney Harbour Bridge and Vegemite.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the name "can be people, places or things, so long as they reflect the true Spirit of Australia".

"Whether it's a notable person, a group-breaking invention, a saying or a landmark, we want eight icons that together, reflect the depth and breadth of this place we call home," Mr Joyce said.