Vegan protesters storm steak restaurant in Melbourne as diners awkwardly watch on

A large group of vegan protesters stormed a Melbourne steak restaurant on a busy Saturday night as diners were tucking into their meals.

The protesters, from activist groups Melbourne Cow Save and Direct Action Everywhere, took part in the confronting protest at Rare Steakhouse restaurant in Melbourne's CBD.

They wove in between tables of patrons eating steak meals, waving graphic signs showing animal slaughter and chanting through megaphones.

Some customers can be seen, in a video posted to Facebook by the activists, looking shocked and awkward as the protest erupts around them.

"In order to create change in our society, we must challenge current belief systems and force people to take a side; oppression or justice, cruelty or compassion," Melbourne Cow Save posted on its Facebook page.