Vatican: Pope Francis 'reacted well' to intestinal surgery

Pope Francis "reacted well" to planned intestinal surgery today at a Rome hospital, the Vatican said, without giving much detail about the pontiff's condition.

Pope Francis (file photo). Source: Associated Press

In a statement this afternoon, a Holy See spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old Francis had general anesthesia during the surgery necessitated by a narrowing of the large intestine.

The written statement, which came shortly before midnight local time, was notable for its scarcity of medical detail.

Bruni didn't say how long surgery lasted, nor for how long the pope was unconscious under anesthesia.

Also not immediately clear was how long Francis would stay Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, although he was expected to convalesce for a few days in a private 10th floor apartment suite reserved for popes.

"The Holy Father, admitted in the afternoon to A. Gemelli Polyclinic, underwent in the evening planned surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the sigmoid" portion of the colon, Bruni said in the brief written statement.

"The Holy Father reacted well to the surgery conducted under general anesthesia," the spokesman said, noting there was a four-person surgical team, plus a four-person anesthesiologist team.

A stenosis is an abnormal constriction or narrowing.

The sigmoid portion of the large intestine extends from the end of the descending colon to the rectum.

Gastroenterologists say the sigmoid segment is a common location for a diverticular stenosis.

The main surgeon was Dr Sergio Alfieri, the director of Gemelli's digestive surgery department.

The pope had a particularly demanding set of appointments last week, including celebrating a Mass on Wednesday to mark the Catholic feast day honouring Saints Peter and Paul, and later in the week, presiding at a special prayer service for Lebanon.

On June 28, he also had a long private audience at the Vatican with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Throughout all those engagements, Francis appeared to be in good spirits.

Usually, besides the traditional Sunday noon blessing and remarks from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St Peter's Square, the pontiff holds a public audience every Thursday. But, in deference to Rome's heat, the appointment gets suspended during July.

Get-well wishes began arriving immediately for Francis. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as soon as he landed in Paris for a state visit in France, offered an "affectionate thought" on behalf of all Italians. Mattarella said he was wishing for "a good convalescence and even a speedier recovery" for the pope.

It was the pope's first known hospitalisation since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.

Gemelli doctors have performed surgery before on popes, notably Pope John Paul II, who had what the Vatican said was a benign tumor in his colon removed in 1992. John Paul had several other surgeries at the hospital, including after being shot by a gunman in St Peter's Square in 1981.