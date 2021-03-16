Vatican accused of meddling in Italy's LGBT rights law

The Vatican has formally opposed an Italian legislation that seeks to expand anti-discrimination protections to people who are gay and transgender, along with women and people with disabilities, the leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Pope Francis. Source: Associated Press

The Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, sent a letter last week to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See, saying that the contents of the proposed law violate Italy's diplomatic agreement with the Vatican, and seeking changes, according to Corriere.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that a diplomatic communication had been sent on 17 June but provided no other details.

Activists immediately denounced the Vatican for "unprecedented" meddling in the Italian legislative process.

Politicians too reacted strongly to what they see as an attempt to derail the so-called Zan Law, named for Democratic Party lawmaker and gay rights activist Alessandro Zan.

The law adds women, people who are gay, transgender and have disabilities to the classes of those protected under a law banning discrimination and punishing hate crimes.