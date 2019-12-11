TODAY |

Vandals cheekily add red noses to Banksy reindeer mural

Source:  1 NEWS

On the side of a railway bridge in Birmingham, England is the newest addition by the mysterious street artist, Banksy. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The artwork features two reindeer painted on a brick wall appearing to pull a bench, like Santa’s sleigh. Source: BBC

The artwork depicts a pair of reindeer spray painted on to the wall appearing as though attached to the bench beside it.  

Over three million people have viewed the video Banksy uploaded to Instagram attracting thousands in Birmingham to flock to see it. 

The red noses weren't on the original piece but were instead sprayed on by someone who jumped the fence surrounding the street art.  

To avoid further vandalism, Network Rail who are in charge of the area where the Banksy art sits have decided to place a clear plastic glass over the work.

"For us it touches a really poignant point for Birmingham and I think that was his intention anyway of his artwork," said a Network Rail worker told the BBC.

Titled "God Bless Birmingham" the Christmas themed piece highlights homelessness as they regularly sleep outside the station.  

"I think it's brilliant, a great addition to Birmingham's artwork and our culture itself, I mean for the homeless people themselves, it's a great awareness for everything. I think it's really good and as you can see it brought a lot of people out in Birmingham high spirits and everything else." 

World
UK and Europe
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Ian Foster could be named new All Blacks coach today, 1 NEWS understands
2
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
3
LIVE: 25 people remain critically injured after Whakaari-White Island tragedy
4
White Island body recovery mission yet to go ahead with GeoNet saying eruptions 'likely'
5
Surveillance photos locate six bodies on White Island, with two people still unaccounted for
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:12

Samoa clamps down on anti-vax movement with prosecution of prominent campaigner

US House Democrats expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump overnight

Chile military plane with 38 on board missing on way to Antarctica
00:36

Anti-vaxxer appears in Samoa court, the first person charged under emergency laws amid measles epidemic