Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai, at least 18 hurt

A minivan has plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in downtown Shanghai today, sending 18 people to hospital.

Local media is reporting the van was carrying gas canisters.
Source: Reuters

Three people suffered serious injuries when the van veered onto a sidewalk and burst into flames around 9am (local time) near People's Park in the heart of the Chinese financial hub, the city government said on its social media account.

Shanghai police believe the minivan crash was an accident and not an attack, saying the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks. 

Local media reported the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas when it swerved off the road.

Videos on social media showed people lying unconscious on the pavement next to a Starbucks Cafe and firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze inside the van.

The crash comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to speak in Shanghai.

