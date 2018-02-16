The Valentine's Day post that struck a nerve: 'His love for her was and still is very strong'

A Valentine's Day post has struck a nerve, after a man in the US was pictured with his face in his hands after he took his wife's ashes for a Valentine's Day lunch.

The man pictured took his late wife's ashes out for Valentine's Day. Source: Facebook/Chasidy Gwaltney

"He even bought her a glass of wine," the Facebook post by Chasidy Gwaltney wrote.

"This picture speaks loudly and it may hurt your heart as it has mine. This man looks like he is spending Valentine's Day alone at first glance but that is actually his wife in that very beautiful bottle sitting on the table.

"Apparently his love for her was and still is very strong as he takes her ashes out for a Valentine's lunch date together."

The Instagram post has over 362,000 reactions and has been shared over 307,492 times.

"We are all guilty of taking our other half for granted from time to time. We may forget to give a goodbye kiss, say I love you or just be so caught up in what we are doing at the moment that we don't notice the very little things that mean so much to our special someone."