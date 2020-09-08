WHO: Vaccine inequality threatens world's poorest

The head of the World Health Organisation said yesterday it's "not right" that younger, healthier adults in rich countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people in poorer countries.

Source: 1 NEWS

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kicked off WHO's week-long executive board meeting - virtually from its headquarters in Geneva - on Monday by lamenting that a mere 25 vaccine doses have been provided in a single poor country, while over 39 million doses have been administered in nearly 50 richer nations.

"Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country - not 25 million, not 25,000 - just 25. I need to be blunt," Tedros said. He did not specify the country.

Tedros, an Ethiopian who goes by his first name, nonetheless hailed the scientific achievement behind rolling out vaccines less than a year after the pandemic erupted in China, where a WHO-backed team has now been deployed to look into origins of the coronavirus.

"Vaccines are the shot in the arm we all need, literally and figuratively," he said. "But we now face the real danger that even as vaccines bring hope to some, they become another brick in the wall of inequality between the worlds of the world's haves and have-nots."

In some of his toughest public words yet against vaccine makers, Tedros again criticised "bilateral deals" between them and countries that can deplete the effectiveness of the WHO-backed COVAX facility that aims to get the vaccines to all countries - whether rich or poor - based on need, and went further to raise the issue of profits.

"The situation is compounded by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritised regulatory approval in rich countries where the profits are highest rather than submitting full dossiers to WHO," he said.

That appeared to be an allusion to a shortage of data that the U.N. health agency says it has received from vaccine makers so that WHO can approve them for wider emergency use.