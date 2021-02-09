Ute plunges 20 metres from US interchange - with the driver miraculously surviving

Wisconsin authorities say the driver of a pickup truck survived after plunging 70 feet (20 metres) off an elevated highway to a road below.

The crash happened Saturday morning (Sunday NZT) in Milwaukee and was caught on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Officials say the driver lost control and the vehicle traveled up a snowbank, proceeded over the barrier wall, and landed on a distress lane of westbound Interstate 94.

They say the pickup was upright when deputies arrives and two people were already aiding the driver, who was conscious and breathing.