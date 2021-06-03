Utah sisters, 9 and 4, crash parents' car into truck while sneaking off on beach holiday

Two Utah girls, aged 9 and 4, were uninjured today after they took a car and crashed into a truck as they tried to drive to California for a beach holiday, police said.

The driver of the truck also was unhurt.

The parents of the girls were asleep when they took the keys, West Jordan police Detective Scott List told KUTV. They were awakened when police told them about the crash.

The children told police they wanted to take a beach vacation.

The crash happened when the nine-year-old driver sideswiped one driver, then swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City.