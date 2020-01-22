Utah police: Boy accused of killing four people not cooperating

A boy accused of shooting and killing four members of a Utah family and wounding a fifth surrendered peacefully following the Friday night slayings, but has since refused to speak with detectives trying to piece together a possible motive, police said Monday.

Source: Associated Press



Police in the small town of Grantsville released the names of the victims, who ranged from 14 to 52 years old, and said the boy was related to them.

But authorities declined to specify the suspect's age, his relation to the victims or release his name at the request of the district attorney until formal charges are filed.

The father of the family was released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound and was talking with investigators, said Police Sgt. Rhonda Fields.



She added that the killings were the first homicides in two decades in the town of 11,000 about 55 kilometers west of Salt Lake City.



"The biggest question everybody has is 'why' and, while we may not be directly able to answer that, we hope to be able to gather some information to be able to help people in future to be able to prevent something like this or offer support to those who may need it," Fields said.



"We don't have a lot of crime," she added. "It's hard to accept that something like this has happened in our community."

Investigators were trying to put together a timeline of the shooting to help figure out what happened, Fields said, adding that no other details were being released at this time.



Hundreds of people gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil for the family where some expressed compassion for the boy arrested.



"On so many levels this is so tragic for our community," family friend Diane Passey said, according to the Deseret News. "Not just for the mother and the four lives lost, but also for the poor young man who was in such a dark place."

Relatives of the victims asked for privacy as they awaited results of the investigation. Patty Deakin-Daley, a realtor who started a fundraising campaign to help cover the victims' funeral expenses, said she had been in touch with a brother and a son of the injured father.