 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Use of nerve agent on British soil a 'brazen and reckless act'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Whoever attacked a former Russian spy with a rare nerve agent is guilty of a "brazen and reckless act," and Britain will respond without hesitation when it becomes clear who is responsible, the country's security minister said today.

That’s according to UK police as the pair remain in intensive care in England.
Source: 1 NEWS

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said enormous resources were being used to determine poisoned Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33.

The pair were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday, triggering a police investigation led by counterterrorism detectives.

Skripal and his daughter are in critical but stable condition at a hospital in Salisbury.

A police officer who came to their aid is in a serious condition, though he is conscious and talking, Rudd said.

He was identified Thursday as Sgt. Nick Bailey.

"The use of a nerve agent on British soil is a brazen and reckless act," Rudd told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33.

Source: 1 NEWS

"This was attempted murder in the most cruel and public way."

As speculation centered on suspicions that Russia was behind the attack, Rudd said "people are right to want to know who to hold to account.

But if we are to be rigorous in this investigation we must avoid speculation and allow the police to carry on their investigation."

Rudd said the "government will act without hesitation as the facts become clearer."

The Russian Embassy in London, which has mocked other British politicians for suggesting Russian involvement, tweeted that it agreed with Rudd: "First evidence then conclusions on Mr. Skripal's case. Responsible political approach."

Police have refused to speculate on who is behind the attack, but many have focused on Russia because of the case's similarity to the 2006 killing of another former Russian spy who was poisoned in London with radioactive polonium-210.

A public inquiry found that Russia was responsible for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, and that President Vladimir Putin probably approved it.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in the Litvinenko killing or the attempted murder of Skripal, a former Russian agent who had served jail time in his homeland for spying for Britain before being freed in a spy swap.

In an interview with the BBC, Rudd refused to speculate about what nerve agent may have been used, but she confirmed that it was a "very rare" toxic substance.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by Whale Shark off Rarotonga


03:39
2
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


00:32
3
Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

02:03
4
Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


00:54
5
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

00:22
More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 