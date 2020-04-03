TODAY |

USA record 1158 Covid deaths in a single day, the most for any nation

The USA has recorded the most reported coronavirus deaths in a single day for anywhere in the world, with 1158 casualties from Covid-19, according to CNN.

New York City is currently the United States’ Covid-19 epicentre. Source: Breakfast

CNN initially reported that 1423 had died in a single day, before that number was corrected to 1158. The USA have so far seen 7141 deaths from Covid-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the USA sits at over 276,995 so far.

That total also takes into account cases from all 50 states, other US territories including the likes of American Samoa and Guam, and repatriated cases from overseas.

That number rose by 31,782 new cases in the most recent figures out on Friday local time.

Wyoming is the only state to have so far not reported a single death in relation to Covid-19

The previous record for most deaths in a single day was 946, CNN reported.

