TODAY |

US World War II veteran marks 104th birthday after beating Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

A World War II veteran from Alabama has recovered from Covid-19 in time for his 104th birthday.

World War II veteran and Covid-19 survivor Major Wooten on his 104th birthday. Source: Associated Press

A relative says Major Wooten is physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the coronavirus.

But, granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald says he appears to be on the mend as he marks his birthday.

McDonald said her grandfather tested positive for coronavirus on November 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness.

read more
Expert predicts 'most difficult time in public health history' for US amid another grim Covid-19 record

He was hospitalised, but the Alabama football fan and former worker at US Steel got better.

Madison Hospital shared video of Wooten wearing a face mask and waving while workers sang “Happy birthday dear Pop Pop” as he was discharged in a wheelchair decorated with balloons on Wednesday, two days before his birthday.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington mum 'upset' after anonymous note in letter box calls her property an 'absolute mess'
2
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
3
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
4
Century-old general store a living legend in isolated Golden Bay community
5
Victoria woman, accused of killing young couple and infant in house fire, skips court
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45

Stunning footage shows moment massive Arecibo radio telescope collapses

Anti-apartheid politician named after Adolf Hitler wins local election in Namibia

Mysterious monolith pops up in California after puzzling sightings in Utah, Romania
00:18

Four people dead after explosion at UK wastewater plant