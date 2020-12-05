US World War II veteran marks 104th birthday after beating Covid-19

A World War II veteran from Alabama has recovered from Covid-19 in time for his 104th birthday.
A relative says Major Wooten is physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the coronavirus.
But, granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald says he appears to be on the mend as he marks his birthday.
McDonald said her grandfather tested positive for coronavirus on November 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness.
He was hospitalised, but the Alabama football fan and former worker at US Steel got better.
Madison Hospital shared video of Wooten wearing a face mask and waving while workers sang “Happy birthday dear Pop Pop” as he was discharged in a wheelchair decorated with balloons on Wednesday, two days before his birthday.