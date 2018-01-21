 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US Women's March critical of Trump's view on immigration, abortion, LGBT+ rights

share

Source:

Associated Press

People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

The march is on the anniversary of the US President's inauguration.
Source: Associated Press

The march in Washington, DC, on today took on the feel of a political rally when US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and US Rep. Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats, urged women to run for office and vote to oppose Trump and the Republicans' agenda.

Pelosi urged marchers to vote in the midterm elections in order to win back democratic seats in the house and senate. 

"We march, we run, we vote, we win," she said, to applause.

While last year's march was an epic display of resistance, this year's march seems to emit an overall message of taking action and making change.

Elizabeth Pleva in New York City said she was worried the message of resistance had gone away over the past year. She made sure she was at the march this year to show that it wasn't. 

"No fatigue," Pleva said, "That's what I keep saying."

In Los Angeles, Joan Durham voiced a message of change. 

She said, "To me this is one of the ways that I can let the world know that I resist, and that I'm going to be campaigning and working as hard as I can to make sure we make good."

Celebrities spoke at a rally in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival is taking place. 

Jane Fonda said, "We're still marching, we're still protesting. But now we have to also organise."

The 2017 rally in Washington, DC, and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those opposing Trump's views, words and actions. 

Millions of people around the world marched during last year's rallies, and many on Saturday talked about the whirlwind of the past year. 


Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

00:30
2
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


3
Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

00:28
4
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

5
Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.


02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

New Zealanders vote overwhelmingly in support of free dental care in 1 NEWS poll

Some suggested a subsidy would also be beneficial.


00:30
Hundreds of gatherings are planned this weekend in the US and in places such as Rome, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

'It's about respect' – Activists worldwide take to the streets for Women's March

Many hope it will spur more women elected to government office.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 