US Women's March critical of Trump's view on immigration, abortion, LGBT+ rights

People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

The march in Washington, DC, on today took on the feel of a political rally when US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and US Rep. Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats, urged women to run for office and vote to oppose Trump and the Republicans' agenda.

Pelosi urged marchers to vote in the midterm elections in order to win back democratic seats in the house and senate.

"We march, we run, we vote, we win," she said, to applause.

While last year's march was an epic display of resistance, this year's march seems to emit an overall message of taking action and making change.

Elizabeth Pleva in New York City said she was worried the message of resistance had gone away over the past year. She made sure she was at the march this year to show that it wasn't.

"No fatigue," Pleva said, "That's what I keep saying."

In Los Angeles, Joan Durham voiced a message of change.

She said, "To me this is one of the ways that I can let the world know that I resist, and that I'm going to be campaigning and working as hard as I can to make sure we make good."

Celebrities spoke at a rally in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival is taking place.

Jane Fonda said, "We're still marching, we're still protesting. But now we have to also organise."

The 2017 rally in Washington, DC, and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those opposing Trump's views, words and actions.

Millions of people around the world marched during last year's rallies, and many on Saturday talked about the whirlwind of the past year.