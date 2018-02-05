US women take down suspected carjacker with chairs in nail salon

A trio Los Angeles women in a nail salon fought back in self-defence against a suspected carjacker by smashing chairs against his head.

The violent incident at the salon Bio Laque Nails in Sherman Oaks was captured on CCTV footage and released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect punched the victims several times," the LAPD said.

"He also swung a chair and hit the victim until employees from a neighbouring business arrived and apprehended the suspect."