 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US woman throws $40K dinner party for veterans and homeless after wedding cancelled

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Indiana woman didn't want her canceled NZD$40,800 wedding to go to waste, so she threw a dinner party for the homeless.

Janice Williamson-Cox, from Dayspring, left, hugs Sarah Cummins as she and others arrive at the Ritz Charles to enjoy a reception, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Cummins called off her wedding which was supposed to be this day. She decided to bring purpose to the couple's pain by inviting area homeless to enjoy the reception. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Janice Williamson-Cox, from Dayspring, left, hugs Sarah Cummins as she and others arrive at the Ritz Charles to enjoy a reception,

Source: Associated Press

A bus pulled up to the swanky event centre on Saturday that Sarah Cummins had booked for the reception in Carmel, a suburb north of Indianapolis.

About a dozen veterans from a local organisation were among the guests who dined on bourbon-glazed meatballs, roasted garlic bruschetta and wedding cake.

Cummins told the Indianapolis Star that she and her fiance called off the wedding a week ago.

She declined to give a reason, but she said they were left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.

"For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does," Cummins said.

Cummins said she decided that rather than throw away the food she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters. She cheerfully greeted and welcomed her guests when they arrived Saturday.

Several local businesses and residents donated suits, dresses and other items for the guests to wear.

Charlie Allen, who's spent three months at a homeless mission, received a donated jacket.

"I didn't have a sport coat," he said, tugging gently at the lapels. "I think I look pretty nice in it."

Like other guests, Allen said he was grateful for the invitation.

"For a lot of us, this is a good time to show us what we can have," he said. "Or to remind us what we had."

Three of Cummins' seven bridesmaids, along with her mother and aunts, came to support her at the event. Guests also dined on chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream sauce and wedding cake.

Cummins, a 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student, said her ex-fiance, Logan Araujo, footed most of the bill for the wedding contract, with Cummins and her parents, along with one of Araujo's family friends, paying the rest.

Cummins said that when she approached Araujo about donating the dinner, he agreed to what he believed was a selfless way to handle the situation.

Cummins said she is not sure yet what she will do with the wedding dress.

"It's too painful to think about."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

01:13
2
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

00:34
3
Cilic admitted he broke down against Roger Federer because "I wasn't able to give it my best."

Watch: Marin Cilic breaks down in tears mid-match against Federer, consoled by Wimbledon medical staff

00:28
4
The NZ side rallied from behind to edge Australia 60-57 in the final of the U21 tournament in Botswana.

NZ pip Australia winning back-to-back Youth World Cup netball titles

5
The Warehouse

The Warehouse to offer 1000 unemployed young Kiwis a foot on the job ladder


01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 