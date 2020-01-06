TODAY |

US woman sells nudes to raise over $750k for Australian bushfire relief

Source:  1 NEWS

A Los Angeles social media influencer has raised over $750,000 for the Australian bushfires by sending nude pictures of herself. 

Kaylen Ward Source: Twitter/@lilearthangelk

Kaylen Ward, 20, made the announcement on Twitter on January 4 and has today shared that donations have hit an estimated $750,000 dollars (USD$500k).

Ms Ward shared a number of charities with her Twitter following and said that every person who donated at least $10 to those organisations would get one nude picture. 

"Every $10 you donate equals one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated," Ms Ward wrote.

There was some speculation that she had been pocketing some of the money, but Ms Ward quickly cleared that up.

Kaylen Ward's original tweet Source: Twitter/@lilearthangelk

"For everyone saying that I pocketed some of the money, there's absolutely no way I could've done that, nor would I. Every person who has donated has sent it directly to the organisation or charity of their choice and sent me a confirmation that they did so," she wrote on Twitter. 

Some of the charities Ms Ward shared with her followers and potentially getting a share of the funds include the NSW RFS, Australian Red Cross, GIVIT and The Salvation Army. 

World
North America
Australia
Natural Disasters
