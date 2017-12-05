US woman impaled in chest with beach umbrella

Breaking News
Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title
Source:
A US woman has been accidentally impaled in the chest with a beach umbrella - the second occurrence in a little over one week.
Summer (file picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
The incident took place in the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, this afternoon, the New York Post reports.
The 54-year-old woman was conscious at the time of the incident but her condition is unknown at this stage.
A Maryland State helicopter airlifted the woman for medical treatment.
Last week, a British tourist had her ankle pierced by a beach umbrella in New Jersey after it was blown away by a strong gust of wind.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news