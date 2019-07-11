TODAY |

US woman who fired gun over 'ridiculous' queue wait charged with making terrorist threat

Associated Press
A 34-year-old Missouri woman is charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after firing a gun outside a Department of Motor Vehicles office, apparently because she was upset about the long wait in line.

Vanessa Richey of Kansas City was charged yesterday. She has no listed attorney.

Witnesses told authorities that Richey complained about the wait time yesterday morning, calling it "ridiculous."

Officer Darin Snapp says DMV staff asked Richey to leave because she was being "loud and obnoxious." He says the woman then said she was going to get a gun.

Snapp says an off-duty officer who heard a gunshot approached the woman and ordered her to put the gun down. No one was hurt in the incident.

This undated booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Vanessa Richey of Kansas City, who was charged Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with first-degree making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after firing a gun outside a Department of Motor Vehicles office, apparently because she was upset about the long wait in line. KMBC-TV reports that witnesses told authorities that Richey complained about the wait time Tuesday morning, calling it "ridiculous." (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Vanessa Richey of Kansas City, who was charged yesterday with first-degree making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after firing a gun outside a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Source: 1 NEWS
