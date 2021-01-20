TODAY |

US woman dies after head gets trapped between car and parking machine

Source:  Associated Press

A motorist was killed when her head became trapped between her vehicle and a payment machine at a parking garage in Ohio's capital city.

Generic image of a parking machine

Columbus police responded to the garage early yesterday morning after a security guard found the woman, whose name was not released.

A review of security camera footage showed the incident had occurred around 11.30pm the day before, as the woman was leaving the garage.

The woman was going to use a credit card to pay for her parking but dropped the card outside the vehicle, authorities said. When she reached down to pick it up, she accidentally stepped on the car's accelerator and the vehicle moved forward, trapping her head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.


