US woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging boyfriend to kill himself freed from jail

A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in text messages that included, "Just do it, babe," was released from jail today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michelle Carter was released more than three months early from a county jail in Massachusetts, where she had been serving a 15-month sentence.

The 23-year-old Plainville native accrued enough credits for good behavior and attending jail programs, according to officials.

She now has to serve five years of probation.

Carter, wearing a blazer and slacks, was escorted from the jail by officials and was spotted being driven out of the facility by her parents today

Carter's case garnered national attention as it raised thorny legal questions about free speech and provided a disturbing look at teenage relationships and depression.

It also sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

A Massachusetts judge determined Carter, who was 17 at the time, caused the death of the 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him in a phone call to get back into his parked truck, which he'd rigged to fill up with deadly carbon monoxide.

The phone call wasn't recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in.