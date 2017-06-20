 

US woman appeals conviction for housing 84 sick Great Danes in filthy mansion

Associated Press

Lawyers for a woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion have filed a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court.

3 years old black big dog

Sliding around on their own faeces, the 84 Great Danes were suffering from eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections when found by the Humane Society of the United States.

Christina Fay was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges earlier this year.

A judge ruled she will serve no jail time, but is responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for care of the dogs until they find new homes.

Authorities seized 84 dogs from Fay's Wolfeboro home last year.

They said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems.

Fay said she wanted to be the primary US collector of European Great Danes and had been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.

Fay's lawyers are questioning barred testimony, rejected dismissal arguments, the restitution amount and other matters.

