US warship sails near disputed island escalating tensions with China

A US Navy destroyer in the South China Sea sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation affirming the right to passage, a US defence official said today.

File Photo: US Navy Destroyer. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The Chinese government, which joins Taiwan and Vietnam in claiming Triton Island, accused the US of trespassing in its territorial waters when the USS Stethem came within 12 nautical miles of the island.

The US Pacific Fleet had no comment on China's statement or specifics about the Stethem's operations.

A US defence official, who was not authorised to speak by name and requested anonymity, said the Stethem conducted a routine "right of innocent passage" exercise today.

Such exercises are used to bolster the argument that nations cannot claim that prior notice is required before passing through territorial waters as allowed under international agreement.

In a written statement, China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the US action constituted "a serious political and military provocation" and that such operations "violate China's sovereignty and threaten China's security."