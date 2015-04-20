US warns of possible terrorist attacks on churches, Christmas gatherings

Federal authorities warned law enforcement authorities across the US today that Islamic State sympathisers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites.

US police

The warning was issued after a publicly available list of US churches was posted on a militants' social media site. It also came just days after Tuesday's attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 dead and 56 injured.

Separately yesterday, police in Australia detained five men suspected of planning a series of Christmas Day attacks using explosives, knives and a gun in the heart of Melbourne.

FBI spokesman Andrew Ames said US citizens are advised to maintain awareness of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

He said the FBI will work closely with federal, state and local law enforcement should there be any potential threat to public safety.

"The FBI is aware of the recent link published online that urges attacks against US churches," Ames said.