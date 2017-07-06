US warns North Korea diplomatic window 'quickly closing off' after latest missile test puts world on notice

The United States warned today that North Korea was "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its provocations, as the Trump administration launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang.

President Donald Trump and other senior officials dangled the prospect of punishing countries that trade with North Korea — a threat aimed directly at China, Pyongyang's biggest benefactor.

In a tweet today, Trump questioned why the US should continue what he sees as bad trade deals "with countries that do not help us."

His message was bolstered at the United Nations, where US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that the Trump administration was eyeing penalties against "any country that does business with this outlaw regime".

She also raised the spectre of military action, declaring that the US was prepared to use force if necessary.

"Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution," she said of North Korea's leaders.

Some administration officials are still holding out hope of persuading China to ratchet up economic pressure on Pyongyang, despite Trump's increasingly pessimistic attitude toward Beijing.