US warns North Korea diplomatic window 'quickly closing off' after latest missile test puts world on notice

Associated Press

The United States warned today that North Korea was "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its provocations, as the Trump administration launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has also threatened trade restrictions on North Korea if it continues to test missiles.
Associated Press

President Donald Trump and other senior officials dangled the prospect of punishing countries that trade with North Korea — a threat aimed directly at China, Pyongyang's biggest benefactor.

In a tweet today, Trump questioned why the US should continue what he sees as bad trade deals "with countries that do not help us."

His message was bolstered at the United Nations, where US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that the Trump administration was eyeing penalties against "any country that does business with this outlaw regime".

She also raised the spectre of military action, declaring that the US was prepared to use force if necessary.

"Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution," she said of North Korea's leaders.

Some administration officials are still holding out hope of persuading China to ratchet up economic pressure on Pyongyang, despite Trump's increasingly pessimistic attitude toward Beijing.

Trump, who departed for Europe earlier today, is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany.

00:52
US prepared to use full force of its military on North Korea 'if it must'
00:19
Today, the US and South Korea performed their own missile launch drill in a show of solidarity against North Korea's provocation, with the missiles landing in South Korean seas.

UN to hold emergency meeting after North Korea launches ballistic missile

