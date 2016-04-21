 

US war court finally charges Bali bombing mastermind

Australia has welcomed a US war court's decision to finally charge the architect of the 2002 Bali bombings that claimed the lives of 202 people, including three New Zealanders.

Court. (file photo)

Hambali, who has been held in Guantanamo Bay since 2006, has now been charged with murder and attempted murder in violation of the law of war; intentionally causing serious bodily injury; terrorism; attacking civilians; and related charges.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she hoped that if the prosecution succeeds, it would bring some closure as it had been "a scar on the hearts of all Australians".

Three New Zealanders - Jamie Wellington, 31, and Mark Parker and Jared Gane, both 27 - were among the people killed in the attack on the popular nightspot on October 12, 2002.

Eighty-eight Australians, 32 Indonesians and 24 British citizens were killed.

