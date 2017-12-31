US waitress pockets $400K lottery win as co-workers miss out

If you share lottery tickets, be sure to tick all the boxes.

Waitress Mandy Vanhouten, from the US state of Arkansas won $US300,000 ($NZ423,000) in the state lottery, but her co-workers say they should share the money.

They say their boss gives them lottery tickets as part of their Christmas bonus and any money they win is supposed to be split between all the employees.

Because the winning ticket only had Ms Vanhouten's signature on the back she was able to claim the winnings on her own.