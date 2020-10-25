TODAY |

US Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

A spokesman says US Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus today.

US President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short. Source: Associated Press

Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus today and remain in good health.

Short is Pence’s closest aide and the vice president is considered a “close contact” under Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. O’Malley says that “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Those guidelines mandate that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

After a day of campaigning today, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two once the news of Short’s diagnosis was made public.

