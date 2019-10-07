TODAY |

US vaping illnesses rise to 1888 with pace picking up

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Health

The number of US vaping illnesses has jumped again, reaching more than 1,800 cases.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Sweanor talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast as experts claim the country is not on track to reach its goal. Source: Breakfast

An Illinois report brings the toll to 38 deaths in 24 states.

The total is 284 higher than what the government reported last week and a larger increase than seen in several weeks. Officials say the previous slowdown could have been caused by reporting delays.

The outbreak appears to have started in March.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Battle lines are being drawn as the Government prepares to introduce regulations. Source: 1 NEWS

No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses.

Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

A man using an e-cigarette. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
2
Warning issued after Dunedin man contracts Legionnaires' disease while gardening, dies within a week
3
NZ's first sole ranger assigned to control 'gnarly' possums on Banks Peninsula
4
Sonny Bill Williams admits initially not wanting to play bronze playoff, but 'flipped script' after words with team
5
Pair caught on CCTV allegedly stealing large Jesus statue from Auckland chapel
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Former The Block contestant accused of extortion, robbing, assaulting Tinder date

Ex-Trump aide confirms Biden probe sought, says not illegal
02:15

‘Henry, get up’ - Doorbell camera shows man banging on neighbour's door warning about California wildfire

Qantas pulls three 737s for repairs, accuses union of scaremongering