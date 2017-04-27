US urges new sanctions on North Korea over fears of catastrophic consequences

 

The United States called for new sanctions on North Korea Friday and threatened to punish international companies doing banned business with the pariah nation's nuclear and missile programs.

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".
Source: Breakfast

Doing nothing could be "catastrophic," top diplomat Rex Tillerson told a special UN Security Council session he chaired.

Amid council members' warning about the potential for conflict, Tillerson urged tougher action from China, North Korea's main trading partner.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi countered that a solution doesn't lie with Beijing and suggested resuming a long-stalled dialogue with Pyongyang.

North Korea may already be able to strike its US-allied neighbors with a nuclear-tipped missile.

It could develop the capability to target the US mainland by the end of President Donald Trump's first term.

Tillerson's goals on Friday were two-fold: Stricter global enforcement of existing sanctions on North Korea and strengthening the international resolve on North Korea so it eventually disarms.

He dangled the possibility of counteracting "North Korean aggression with military action if necessary," a threat Trump administration officials had been unusually vocal in making until recent days.

"Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences," Tillerson said.

Tensions on and around the divided Korean Peninsula are running high.

Hoping to deter North Korea from more nuclear and missile testing, the US has sent a group of American warships led by an aircraft carrier to the region.

North Korea this week conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast.

China's Wang warned that "use of force ... will only lead to bigger disasters" and urged the US and ally South Korea to end military exercises.

China is North Korea's main source of food and fuel aid.

While it wants the North to end its nuclear weapons program, it is wary of destabilizing a traditional ally whom it fought with in the 1950-53 Korean War.

