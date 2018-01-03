 

US twins born minutes apart but in two different years

A set of twins were delivered on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at a California hospital, giving them different birthdays.
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

Zylka popped the question on a snowy mountainside in Aspen, Colorado.

Watch: The moment Paris Hilton says 'yes' to Chris Zyla's marriage proposal on Aspen ski slope

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

