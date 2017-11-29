 

US threatens new sanctions on North Korea after latest missile test

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration threatened new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday after the reclusive government shattered 2.5 months of relative quiet with its most powerful weapon test yet, an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire US Eastern Seaboard.

Pyongyang's latest test is its most powerful to date.
Source: Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Pyongyang's "provocative actions," and he vowed that "additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!" Trump's top diplomat, Rex Tillerson, said the US could target financial institutions doing business with the North.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council that the missile launch "brings us closer" to a war that the US doesn't seek.

She said that if war comes as a result of further acts of "aggression" like the latest launch, "make no mistake the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed."

The fresh deliberations about new forms of punishment for North Korea came after its government said it successfully fired a "significantly more" powerful, nuclear-capable ICBM it called the Hwasong-15. Outside governments and analysts concurred the North had made a jump in missile capability.

There are reports the missile fired yesterday could reach any place in the United States.
Source: 1 NEWS

A resumption of Pyongyang's torrid testing pace in pursuit of a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the US mainland had been widely expected. But the power of the missile and suddenness of the test jolted the Korean Peninsula and Washington.

The launch at 3:17am Wednesday local time - early Tuesday afternoon in the US capital - indicated an effort to perfect the element of surprise and obtain maximum attention in the US

In a government statement released through state media, North Korea said the Hwasong-15, the "greatest ICBM," could be armed with a "super-large heavy nuclear warhead" and is capable of striking the "whole mainland" of the US.

The North said the missile reached a height of 4,475 kilometres and travelled 950 kilometres before accurately hitting a sea target, similar to the flight data announced by South Korea's military.

After the launch, it said leader Kim Jong Un "declared with pride" that his country has achieved its goal of becoming a "rocket power."

The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.
Source: Associated Press

State TV said Kim gave the order Tuesday, and it broadcast a photo of Kim's signed order where he wrote: "Test launch is approved. Taking place at the daybreak of Nov. 29! Fire with courage for the party and country!"

Speaking later Wednesday, Trump could not resist taking a dig at Kim. Digressing during a speech in Missouri on tax reform, Trump called Kim "Little Rocket Man" and described him as "a sick puppy."

