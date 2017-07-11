US teen recounts being attacked by black bear as he slept: 'Teeth scraping against the skull'

A teen staffer at a Colorado camp fought off a bear after waking up yesterday to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away.

The 19-year-old woke up at around 4am (local time) to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outside at Glacier View Ranch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said.

The teen punched and hit it and other staffers who were sleeping nearby yelled and swatted at the bear, which eventually left, she said.

The staffer, identified only as Dylan, was treated briefly at a hospital and released.

The teen told KMGH-TV that the bear dragged him about three metres before he was able to free himself.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," said the teen, who teaches wilderness survival at the camp owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Dylan and the other staffers were near teepees where 12- and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them were hurt.

Black bears aren't usually aggressive but have attacked several people in the West in recent weeks.

Sixteen-year-old Patrick "Jack" Cooper of Anchorage was killed after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.