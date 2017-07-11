 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


US teen recounts being attacked by black bear as he slept: 'Teeth scraping against the skull'

share

Source:

Associated Press

A teen staffer at a Colorado camp fought off a bear after waking up yesterday to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away.

The 10-year-old wilderness survival teacher was at a camp in Colorado when he was attacked.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-year-old woke up at around 4am (local time) to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outside at Glacier View Ranch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said.

The teen punched and hit it and other staffers who were sleeping nearby yelled and swatted at the bear, which eventually left, she said.

The staffer, identified only as Dylan, was treated briefly at a hospital and released.

The teen told KMGH-TV that the bear dragged him about three metres before he was able to free himself.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," said the teen, who teaches wilderness survival at the camp owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Dylan and the other staffers were near teepees where 12- and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them were hurt.

Black bears aren't usually aggressive but have attacked several people in the West in recent weeks.

Sixteen-year-old Patrick "Jack" Cooper of Anchorage was killed after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.

The bear's behavior was so atypical that any bear found in the traps in the next few days will likely be euthanised and officials will test later to see if it was the same bear involved in the attack using DNA evidence, Ms Churchill said.

Related

North America

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


02:52
2
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Stoke up the fire! Cold front to bring dumping of snow, freezing temperatures and black ice to parts of the South Island

3

Live stream: Breakfast

02:24
4
Wellington Hospital asked for a donation, but Mark Dunajtschik came back with something even better.

Who is the man giving Wellington a $50M children's hospital?

00:13
5
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ