US teen killed, classmates in critical condition after truck crashes into cross country team

Two Oklahoma high school students remain in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck that killed one girl and injured three other students.

Oklahoma Children's Hospital spokeswoman April Sandefer said today that two students are in critical condition, two others in fair condition and one was released last night.

Police arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend and say he was driving the truck that struck members of a high school cross country team in Moore, in suburban Oklahoma City.

They say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police say Townsend's son, Cody Townsend, was killed on Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in Moore.