US teen who defied anti-vax mum to get immunised speaks of 'internet fraudsters' preying on people's fears

The Ohio teen who drew national attention with his rebellion against his anti-vaccine mother, testified on Capitol Hill about the dangers of misinformation on the internet.

"I went my entire life without numerous vaccines against diseases such as measles,chickenpox or even polio, " said Ethan Lindenberger.

Lindenberger told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that in December he began getting immunizations, "despite my mother's disapproval."

The Norwalk High School student, Ethan Lindenberger, attributed his mother's skepticism and worry about the safety of vaccines as overriding any medical information he had given her.

"In one such instance where I approach my mother with information from the CDC that claims vaccines cause autism, she responded with 'that's what they want you to think.'"

"Internet fraudsters who claim that vaccines are not safe are preying on the unfounded fears and daily struggles of parents and they're creating a public health hazard that is entirely preventable," said committee chairman Senator Lamar Alexander.

One area of particular concern, the U.S. has counted more measles cases in the first two months of 2019 than in all of 2017 - and part of the rising threat is misinformation that makes some parents balk at a crucial vaccine, federal health officials told Congress in late February.

The disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, which means it was not being spread domestically.