US team in North Korea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

A US team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to President Donald Trump, raising expectations that the on-off-on meeting would indeed take place.

There has been back and forward over whether the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will go ahead.
Source: Breakfast

Both the State Department and South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the American and North Korean officials have been engaged in talks at the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the Demilitarised Zone, or DMZ.

One can cross the border simply by stepping across a painted line, but moving beyond several footsteps into the North at Panmunjom would be rare for US officials.

Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Friday, but quickly announced it could still happen. His tweet Sunday afternoon, which offered praise for the longtime US adversary, was the latest signal that his concerns about the North's stance toward the summit had been allayed.

This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: Associated Press

"Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself," he tweeted Sunday. "I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!"

South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave details about his surprise meeting Saturday with Kim in Panmunjom, saying Kim had committed to sitting down with Trump and to a "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tapped veteran American diplomat Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, to handle pre-summit negotiations. On a separate but complementary track was the CIA team Pompeo set up last year when he headed the spy agency.

The US President was speaking as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Korean leaders' second summit in a month saw bear hugs and broad smiles. But their quickly arranged meeting appeared to highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world's most heavily armed border.

The talks, which Moon said Kim Jong Un requested, capped a whirlwind 24 hours of diplomatic back and forth. They allowed Moon to push for a US-North Korean summit that he sees as the best way to ease animosity that had some fearing a war last year.

Kim may see a meeting with Trump as necessary to easing pressure from crushing sanctions and to winning security assurances in a region surrounded by enemies.

Moon told reporters that Kim said he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation and work toward peace for the sake of the successful summit with Trump.

