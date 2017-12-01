US teacher charged after CCTV reveals her striking 6-year-old autistic student in classroom

A US school teacher has resigned after surveillance footage surfaced of her repeatedly hitting a six-year-old autistic student in a classroom.

The Decatur County School Police says the shocking incident was captured on CCTV at the Pathways Educational Program Center in Georgia on October 9 of this year.

The video shows former teacher Avondika Cherry hitting one of her six-year-old autistic students several times forcing them to the floor.

"Boy you better stop, get up, get up," Ms Cherry can be heard saying in the footage, after striking the defenceless boy as he lay on the ground.

Another teacher is present in the video, as well as a female student. The second teacher has also tended her resignation following the incident.

Solicitor-General Benjamin Harrell says the former teacher is charged with simple battery for the assault.