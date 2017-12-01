 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US teacher charged after CCTV reveals her striking 6-year-old autistic student in classroom

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A US school teacher has resigned after surveillance footage surfaced of her repeatedly hitting a six-year-old autistic student in a classroom.

Avondika Cherry resigned over the incident and is being charged with simple battery.
Source: WCTV

The Decatur County School Police says the shocking incident was captured on CCTV at the Pathways Educational Program Center in Georgia on October 9 of this year.

The video shows former teacher Avondika Cherry hitting one of her six-year-old autistic students several times forcing them to the floor.

"Boy you better stop, get up, get up," Ms Cherry can be heard saying in the footage, after striking the defenceless boy as he lay on the ground.

Another teacher is present in the video, as well as a female student. The second teacher has also tended her resignation following the incident.

Solicitor-General Benjamin Harrell says the former teacher is charged with simple battery for the assault.

According to reports from local news station WCTV, Mr Harrell says the investigation is ongoing and "there will be more charges."

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Neil Wagner stars for Black Caps as West Indies unravel after lunch, all out for 134

00:23
2
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:04
4
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time


01:02
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

02:05
Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.

The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer

Young males are over-represented in drowning statistics.

00:23
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The Deputy PM disputes calling her "a bit round" in 1987.

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.


02:05
The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

The Tasman District Council has already blocked access to one problem spot.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 