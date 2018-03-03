US teacher accused of having sex with her 14-year-old student released on bond

A 26-year-old former teacher, who has been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student and giving him marijuana, has been released from a Florida jail on bond.

Stephanie Ferri Source: Volusia County Department of Corrections

Stephanie Ferri was released on bond of $17,000 yesterday, following the accusations of having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

This follows her defence lawyer telling the court room that she has no previous convictions and therefore would not pose as a threat to the public, reported WKMG.

Details of the case that have been revealed say the former teacher would invite the eighth-grader over when her husband was working and spend hours with him.

The victim said his schooling suffered as a result of the relationship.

Initially the amount of the bond sat at $34,000 but was reduced once her lawyer declared her not to be a flight risk.

In her conditions of her release she is unable to access the internet to post photos after evidence showed that she sent nude photos to her former student.

She is banned from having contact the victim of his family or speak to anyone under 18 who is not related to her.