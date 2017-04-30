US tanks roll into northern Syria as tensions rise at the border with Turkey

US armoured vehicles were deployed in areas in northern Syria along the tense border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 US-backed Kurdish fighters.

More troops in armoured vehicles arrived overnight followed by a convoy of US-backed People's Protection Units, or YPG militia in the town of Qamishli close to the Turkish border.

The deployment followed Turkish airstrikes which wounded 18 members of the YPG,.

The airstrikes in Syria were criticised by both the US and Russia.