US will 'take care of it' - Trump fires back after North Korean missile launch

President Donald Trump says the United States will "take care of it" following North Korea's latest missile launch.

Trump told reporters that "it is a situation that we will handle".

The White House said earlier that Trump was briefed on North Korea's ballistic missile launch early today, its first in two months.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea."

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.