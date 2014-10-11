US swingers convention leads to over 40 people testing positive for Covid-19

More than 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a swingers convention in the US last month.

Around 250 people turned out for the multi-day event, Naughty in N'awlins, held in New Orleans in mid-November, the Guardian reports.

Fourty-one people tested positive following the superspreader event, with one attendee later being hospitalised in a serious condition. They have since recovered.

"If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again,” event organiser Bob Hannaford said in a blog post dated November 27.

"Even though most of the 41 positive cases have mostly been asymptomatic or very mild cases. The reason I wouldn’t is that I know of two people who had a tougher time and they were suffering. One of them, a good friend of mine, was hospitalised in serious condition.

Hannaford said he had monitored trends in the lead-up to the event, and attendees had observed social distancing and contact tracing. Attendees were also tested for Covid-19 before their arrival, and wristbands were issued to attendees who had previously tested positive but had since recovered.

He attributed the cases to attendees' complacency as the event drew to a close.

Hannaford said people who tested positive for Covid-19 had admitted that while they "were super diligent on the first two days," they had "relaxed a little on Friday and then they said ‘it’s our last day.'"