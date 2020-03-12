US suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days, says Donald Trump



President Donald Trump said today he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Saturday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Donald Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus" and saying US clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

President Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office. Source: Associated Press

He said he was also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus," and asked Congress to take action to extend it.

Donald Trump said the US will will defer tax payments for some individual and business filers for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak.

He said the Small Business Administration will also make low-interest loans available to businesses to help them weather the storm.

"This is not a financial crisis," he said. "This just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world."

Trump also reiterated his call on Congress to pass a cut to the federal payroll tax in order to stimulate the economy.