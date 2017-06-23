 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US Supreme Court reschedules 'Making a Murderer' conference to review conviction of inmate

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US Supreme Court has rescheduled a conference on whether to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.

FILE - In a May 4, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, center, is lead out of the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

FILE - In a May 4, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, center, is lead out of the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Source: Associated Press

WLUK-TV reports that the justices were scheduled to hold the conference on Brendan Dassey's appeal on Friday.

But the court's docket shows it has been rescheduled.

No reason was given and a new date hasn't been set.

Four of the nine justices would have to agree to hear the case before arguments could be scheduled.

If four justices don't agree to take the case, Dassey's conviction would stand.

Dassey has argued for years that investigators coerced him into confessing that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Dassey was 16 at the time.

Related

Television

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Australian man named as person killed in Portugal beach wall 'selfie' fall

01:35
2

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

3
Lake Taupo

Algae found in Lake Taupō could be 'a disaster'

00:13
4
Police say the crash took place near Dairy Flat between Redvale and Silverdale.

Person critically injured in seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway


00:29
5
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Mums' baby tips for Jacinda Ardern: 'Just go with the flow'

Out in the playground at Auckland's Glen Innes Playcentre, mums and their toddlers gave their tips to the PM.

00:29
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes.

03:54
The latest NZ Housing Affordability Survey reports four out of five renters would struggle to make mortgage repayments.

Latest NZ housing affordability data leaves home ownership 'completely otherworldly' for some Kiwis - expert

Nearly every major city has become less affordable from 2016 to 2017.

04:33
The Government is injecting $17m into the charity for more drug treatment facilities.

Government's $17m boost for Auckland drug rehab 'merely the beginning', and more 'drastic' action needed, says counsellor

There will be 30 new detoxification beds at Auckland City Mission.

04:44
Dr Nick Golledge of Victoria University talks to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast programme about the study - and what people can do to help.

Antarctic ice melt is still accelerating - up to 1m sea rise by end of century, new Victoria University study shows

The southern continent has lost about three trillion tonnes of ice since 1992 and scientists say the window of opportunity to prevent major meltdown of the icesheets is narrowing


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 